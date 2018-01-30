Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stage beckons for over 50s in Neston.

A new group is being launched by the town’s Little Actors Theatre Company with funding support from Brightlife Cheshire.

Brightlife is committed to tackling social isolation in the over 50s.

The theatre says the initiative is for anyone aged over 50 who fancies a bit of creative camaraderie, fun and friendship.

The group launches on Friday, February 16 and will take place every Friday from 11am to 1pm at the new Neston Theatre Arts venue in Brook Street.

No acting experience is necessary and there is also a range of behind the scenes roles for people who would prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

The aim of the group is to create a new play for entry in the Leverhulme Drama Festival in April 2019.

Working with professional actor Mike Lockley, it will meet weekly to brainstorm, improvise, devise, write and perform a piece of theatre.

With support from artistic director Samantha Giblin those taking part will also source or make their own props, costumes and set as well as learning a range of technical skills.

“There’ll be a role for everyone in the group no matter what their experience or confidence level,” explains Samantha.

“We will encourage members of the group every step of the way and create a friendly, supportive atmosphere where we hope people will feel comfortable to try something new.”

The finished piece will be performed informally at Neston Theatre Arts and video recorded so that each participant has a personal record of their work.

Little Actors Theatre Company has the resources to create a basic theatre space which members of the group will be welcome to use to work independently in self run rehearsals when it is free.

Head of Brightlife Chris McClelland added: “We were so impressed with the number and quality of the applications to our Bright Ideas Fund and are thrilled to be supporting the Little Actors Theatre Company.

“The difficulty we had in choosing the winning projects is testament to the fantastic level of innovation that is present in our local communities when it comes to designing new ways to improve the lives of over-50s.

“Activities involving creative participation are a wonderful way to create a feeling of belonging and achievement and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the final performance next year!”

For details of the new group contact Little Actors Theatre on 0151 336 4302 or by email at littleactorstheatre@outlook.com.

The cost is just £3 per session.