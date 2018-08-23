Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Crewe drug dealers and a man from Formby have been jailed for supplying class A drugs in the South Cheshire town.

The four men, together with a 17-year-old from Liverpool who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court on Friday (August 17) to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The gang were using two addresses on West Street in Crewe, to supply drugs from.

When the properties were raided by police in February they found £2,000 of heroin and crack cocaine and £1,800 in cash.

Nathan Edwards, aged 21, of Lonsdale Road, Formby, who brought the drugs from Liverpool into Crewe and who also admitted possessing criminal property, was jailed for three years and seven months.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jonathan Hanley, of West Street, Crewe, who also admitted allowing his property to be used for supplying drugs, was jailed for seven months.

Forty-three-year-old street dealer Christopher Lightfoot, of Rolls Avenue, Crewe, was jailed for two years and one month.

Another street dealer, 39-year-old Ciaron Manley, of Goulden Street, Crewe, was jailed for two years and four months.

The 17-year-old from Liverpool, who was also a street dealer, also admitted possession of a bladed article and was given a 12 month youth rehabilitation order.

PC Victoria Greenhoff said: “We are pleased that the sentences handed down reflect the seriousness of their offending. The supply of class A drugs on our streets causes misery to residents and those addicted to them and fuels crime.

“With help from the community we can continue to crack down on those selling drugs and make Crewe a safer place to live.”