Police are appealing for information after a masked man smashed his way into a house in Crewe and let in three accomplices who ransacked the property while the terrified family were inside.

The distraction burglary happened between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday (August 25).

The unknown man, who was wearing a balaclava, forced his way through the locked front door of the Nantwich Road house.

He was challenged by the elderly woman who owned the house and asked what he was doing.

The burglar claimed he was an undercover police officer and told the victim he was conducting a drugs warrant at the address.

He then let three other masked men into the property through the back door.

Police say the suspects then ordered the victim, her husband and her son to go upstairs and sit in the bedroom.

The men then conducted an untidy search of the property and stole a quantity of cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.

All of the offenders are described as men and they were all wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves.

Detective Constable Richard Garrett from Crewe CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and believes they may have any information which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting IML 165610, give details here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.