A man is in hospital with serious head injuries following an incident in Upton on Saturday night (July 14).

Police were called to Newhall Road at 9.26pm on Saturday following reports of a stabbing and say a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering serious head injuries.

A Cheshire police spokesperson appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting IML 124025 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.