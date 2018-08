Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested following a raid in Chester this morning (Wednesday, August 29).

Officers from Chester Local Policing Unit seized a quantity of a pyschoactive substance, believed to be 'Spice', from an address in Blacon.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

For the latest news and breaking news visit www.chesterchronicle.co.uk.

Follow us on Twitter @Chesterchron or find us on Facebook.