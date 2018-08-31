Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud at Chester Magistrates Court today (August 31).

Jack Walter, of Oriel Way, Bicester, in Oxfordshire, was employed by Jigsaw Medical Services in various roles throughout the North West.

Arrested on May 31 this year, Walter was charged with fraud for creating fake documents in order to gain employment with the company.

The qualifications listed included an ambulance aid course and an emergency ambulance driving qualification.

Jigsaw Medical Services, based in Ellesmere Port near Cheshire Oaks, offers emergency services to both the NHS and private clients.

Jigsaw Medical Services provided no comment when contacted by the Chester Chronicle.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report, and Walter will be back in court on September 27.