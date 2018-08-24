Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield has received a major transport boost after the green light was given to a scheme linking the south of the town with the M6.

Government bosses has confirmed a £45m grant towards the cost of the £90m Congleton Link Road, which will see a new 3.5 mile route built north of Congleton, from the A536 Macclesfield Road in the north to A534 Sandbach Road, in the west.

According to the council, it could cut journey times between the two roads by just under six minutes.

At the moment the journey takes 11 minutes and 46 seconds while when the new road opens it is expected the average will drop to just 5 minutes 46 seconds.

Due to open in late 2020, the link road will also mean commuters looking to join the M6 from the south of the town will no longer have to travel through Congleton.

As part of the agreements, Cheshire East will put another £24m towards the scheme, with the developer paying the rest.

Councillor Chris Andrew, who represents Macclesfield South, said the road will vastly improve travel for the town’s commuters.

He said: “I think when it is completed it will absolutely fantastic. I know from my own experience travelling from Macclesfield to Sandbach it can take an hour in rush hour, there and back. When it is finished I think that will be cut to about 20 minutes.”

Cllr Andrew also said he thinks it could lead to more people coming to the town to visit.

He added: “A lot of people will now come to Macclesfield because they won’t have that awful gridlock in Congleton town centre.”

Mike Rance, chair of community business group, Make it Macclesfield (MiM), told the Express he thinks it is positive news for the town and will hopefully lead to further funding for infrastructure. He said: “This is clearly good news for Congleton but also for Macclesfield. Our current links to the national motorway network are poor and often congested. The Congleton bypass will significantly improve our link to the M6 South.

"If this could be followed by funding for the proposed link from the A523 to the SEMMMS Airport Relief Road which would similarly improve road access to the M56 and to the M6 North as well as to the Airport, Macclesfield would get another real boost.”

According to Cheshire East Council the huge development will also unlock sites for up to 2,400 new homes, 50 acres of employment land, as well as creating potentially 3,000 jobs by 2035.

It could also see £13m pumped into the local economy.

Glen Williams, Cheshire East Council deputy cabinet member for environment, said it is good news for the area. He said “This is excellent news and we are delighted that the government has shown faith in our business case, our ability to deliver and has recognised the need for this road project to go ahead.”