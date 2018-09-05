Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge fundraising effort is underway to help a Macclesfield midwife bring her stricken son home from a Cambodian hospital after a suspected stroke left him fighting for his life.

Esther McLaughlin, 67, is keeping a vigil at the bedside of her son Charlie in Phnom Penh and fears he will die if he does not get repatriated back to the UK for treatment and then rehabilitation. The cost of this is £105,000 and she is even prepared to remortgage her house in order to raise the money.

Esther, who has been a midwife for 25 years at Macclesfield District General Hospital and in the community, flew to the Far East on Friday after learning of Charlie’s plight.

The 38-year-old, who is travelling for a year, was found unconscious at his home in the Cambodian capital earlier that day and had suffered a fall, two blood clots on his brain stem and a suspected stroke.

He is currently on life support with assisted breathing in Camlette Hospital where the facilities are limited but staying still costs £400 a night.

An online appeal to raise money for Charlie currently stands at nearly £8,300.

Jennifer McLaughlin, his sister, 41, said: “The staff at the hospital are caring and dedicated but the facilities are like the 1930s in the UK and the longer he is there the more risk.

“In my mum’s words if we don’t get him home he will die.

“We are not wealthy but you make sacrifices for your family so mum would remortgage her home, we just need some help.

“We don’t know how long he had been lying there before he was found but it is a huge testament to his strength of character and upbringing that he survived.

“Mum has been so calm and strong, we are crumbling but she has held us together and went straight out there. Undoubtedly these have been some of the most difficult days of her life.”

Esther and her family moved to Boothby Street more than 20 years ago. Although she recently moved to Thornton-Cleveleys in Lancashire she still travels back to do the night shift at Macclesfield’s hospital twice a week. Charlie had moved to London and when he was made redundant from his call centre job last October he decided to go travelling for a year.

Esther and his girlfriend are both now in Cambodia and the next few days are thought to be crucial.

It is unknown what travel insurance Charlie has as he is unable to communicate details of it or permission for anyone to have access to his finances.

Although he has responded to Esther’s presence as yet he cannot speak or write, only blink.

Charlie has one other sister, Lyndsay McLaughlin, 44, who lives in Thornton-Cleveleys.

Jennifer, who now lives in Essex, said: “Charlie is really easy going with lots of friends. He is hard working and someone who will stand by you. As a family we will do whatever it takes.

“We are 150 per cent sure if he is repatriated he will recover as well as he can. We don’t know what the extent of that will be or if he will be able to work again.“We are feeling a little bit of hope but we need him home.”

You can support the appeal at www.gofundme.com/brother-on-life-support-help .