Pupils across Macclesfield are celebrating their hard work after a brilliant set of GCSE results.

Thousands of nervous teenagers today attended schools across the town to collect their grades.

This year even more subjects have been scored using the new numerical system in 20 ‘reformed’ subjects.

Traditional A*-G grades have been scrapped and replaced with a 9-1 system, with 9 the highest grade, as part of a move to ‘toughen up’ GCSEs.

All Hallow’s Catholic College recorded a record set of results, with 82pc of pupils achieving a standard pass - Grade 4 or more - in English and maths.

The school also saw 37 pupils score the coveted Grade 9 in at least one of their exams.

Tytherington School described their results as ‘fantastic’ as more than 80pc of students passed maths and English, while there were also more than 30 youngsters who achieved a full set of grades from 7 to 9.

Poynton High School headteacher David Waugh described their grades as ‘truly amazing’ with 80pc getting a Grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Staff and pupils at King’s School are celebrating a ‘steep rise’ in the very best grades, with 27pc of GCSE students achieving Grade 8 or 9, up 7pc on last year’s results.

Schools bosses said that just under half of all results this year were between Grade 7 and 9 or A* and A.

Beech Hall pupils have gone ‘above and beyond’ with headteacher James Allen praising their hard work and dedication.

This year 82 pc of students exceeded their predicted results.

He said: “I am pleased to see them leaving Beech Hall as successful, happy and confident girls and boys, looking forward to their next stage of learning.”