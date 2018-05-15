Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ice cream farm made a special delivery for Chester midwives.

The midwives, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, had a surprise delivery of their own over the Bank Holiday weekend as The Ice Cream Farm at Tattenhall donated delicious frozen treats for them to enjoy on International Day of the Midwife 2018.

Midwife Amy Oppermann contacted the family-run firm to see if they were interested in supporting the maternity unit at the Countess.

But she was amazed by the response as they offered to give more than 30 free tubs of ice cream to be shared between staff.

“This is such a lovely gesture and it gave all of us a huge lift on International Day of the Midwife,” Amy said.

“We’re already lucky enough to be doing one of the best jobs in the world, but knowing we have such strong support from our local community just makes it even better.”

International Day of the Midwife, which has been running since the 1990s, is an annual global celebration of all the work midwifery teams do to support expectant families throughout pregnancy, during labour and beyond.

Managing director Jonathan Fell at the ice cream farm said he was keen to show his appreciation after his own experiences with the midwifery team at the Countess.

“Both of my children were born at the Countess and the dedication, compassion and professionalism shown by the midwives left a big impression on me and my family,” he said.

“They all do an amazing job and when the opportunity came to give something back I was delighted to do so. I hope the teams at the hospital enjoyed their refreshing ice cream on what turned out to be a very hot weekend.”

Amy, who qualified as a midwife earlier this year, also gave birth to her own children at the Countess. She came in on her day off to deliver the ice cream for her colleagues and was overjoyed to play a part in putting smiles on their faces.

“It’s a lovely place to work filled with wonderful people,” she added.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to remember how much of an impact our work has on people, but things like this really make you think about it.”