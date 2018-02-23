Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families and children in Vicars Cross are looking forward to new play equipment, benches and footpaths this summer, thanks to a successful bid for WREN funding by Great Boughton Parish Council and the Friends of Thackeray Drive community group.

WREN is a not for profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The Friends of Thackeray Drive worked with local families and children to put together an application for almost £50,000 for the improvements at the Parish Council Thackeray Drive Playground in Vicars Cross and then the parish council provided match funding of £5,000 to ensure that the project went ahead.

The play area is well used but has become tired and run down and is in desperate need of a facelift.

Great Boughton Parish Councillor Jo Evans said: “We are delighted at this outcome which will make a huge difference to local children and their families.”

It is hoped that work will start in the spring and the new play facilities will be ready for local families to enjoy during the summer.

For more information about Great Boughton Parish Council or the new play area, contact Kath Lloyd on 01244 637277