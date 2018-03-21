Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bunch of hardy young people have just helped renovate a school playground in Chester, converting a weather-worn set of wooden furniture into a brightly painted and inviting outdoor learning zone.

The group of 20 teens braved the freezing temperatures to sand, paint and tidy up the garden at Lache Primary School so that children could once again enjoy the array of facilities on Saturday, March 17.

The transformation took place as the 16 and 17-year-olds from across the North West marked the annual National Citizen Service (NCS) Action Day. NCS is the government’s flagship youth programme, delivered in the North West by Ingeus. NCS Action Day is a celebration of the amazing difference young people make in their local communities, with the hope of inspiring others to do the same.

The project at Lache primary School was led by Annemarie Longden from Ingeus, who said: “We are extremely proud of our North West graduates and NCS Action Day is a fantastic opportunity to highlight their incredible achievements. Once again, it’s great to see how these young people have rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in with yet another community project, showing their commitment and passion for making a positive change in the region.

“Despite the challenges of very cold weather, the group showed real determination to help make the playground a better place for children at Lache Primary School. It’s been a real joy to work with them and help them achieve what they set out to do.”

The project was supported by outdoor education specialists Kingswood, which donated £300 of vouchers so that the group could buy the paint and materials they needed.

To find out more visit www.ncsingeus.co.uk .