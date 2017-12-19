Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The choirs of Norley, Crowton and Kingsley Church of England primary schools joined together with The Highfield Male Voice Choir to sing their hearts out and bring joy to the community recently.

The choirs performed in the atmospheric location of St John’s Church in Norley and with such a wonderful turnout it was standing room only by the start of the proceedings. A huge Christmas tree created a magical backdrop and set the festive scene.

Each school selected two of their favourite Christmas hymns and songs, with the Highfield Choir entertaining with their own festive numbers, then encouraging the entire audience to join in with selected songs too.

John Powell, of the Highfield Choir, said: “What a lovely evening. As choir members at Highfield it’s terrific to see and hear the enthusiasm in a children’s choir. To have the three school choirs together gave it something extra which the audience seemed to really appreciate.

“Thank you to all the children and we hope we can do this again soon.”

The three headteachers are hoping that the joint venture could be the start of a new tradition for the parishes of NCK (Norley Crowton and Kingsley). This event follows on from the three schools working together on an art project for the newly opened NCK Centre beside Norley Church.

The evening of song was a resounding success with many in the audience describing it as ‘magical’, ‘wonderful’ and ‘delightful’.