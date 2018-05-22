Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun brought Newtown’s litter pickers out in force on Saturday (May 19).

Undeterred by the fact that the Royal Wedding and the FA cup final were scheduled for the same day, more than 30 locals turned out at the crack of dawn to get the place cleaned up.

The litter pick was jointly organised by Christ Church and the newly formed Newtown Streets Community Group.

Group secretary Lisa Miller said: “We may be a new group, in a small area but that does not stop our membership being very robust.

“Apparently it’s unusual to have so many people turn out. The team effort has been amazing. It’s a great place to live.”

One local resident added: “The lure of the BBQ (kindly donated by Tesco) may have had something to do with it. An army always marches on its belly, and the BBQ was more than welcome, even at 10.30am.”

After the BBQ there was a live screening of the Royal Wedding in the Mission House on Church Street.

Christ Church in Newtown is an active and thriving church, and has been organising projects such as these for years. It is very pleased to be joining forces with the new Community Group.

Group chairman Alex Bayliss said: “We are just starting to find our feet now. We have all sorts of events and projects in the pipeline from local quiz nights to raising funds to improve the look of the area.”

Ward councillor Samantha Dixon was there at the start and said: “I am really pleased to see residents from Newtown coming together to make life better for everyone and I am grateful to the newly formed community group for their hard work and commitment.”