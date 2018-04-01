Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blacon Youth FC under 11 girls team has received a new free kit, courtesy of local McDonald’s franchisee Jeanette Roe and the McDonald’s and FA Accredited Club Kit Scheme.

This is just one of 6,985 kits that have been donated to teams in Cheshire and its surrounding areas since 2014.

Now in its fourth year, the McDonald’s Accredited Kit Scheme has reached a new milestone, by providing over 250,000 free kits to grassroots football clubs across the UK, with a further 70,000 to be delivered this season alone. 2017 saw a record number of applications from clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with over 6,300 accredited clubs eligible to order a brand-new kit, which come in a range of styles and colours.

As a long-standing partner of the FAs, this year McDonald’s is celebrating its 15th anniversary of championing those who enable children and young adults of all genders, ages and abilities to play and enjoy football.

To mark the occasion Blacon Youth FC held an event at their ground, inviting local McDonald’s franchisee Jeanette Roe to come along and celebrate the club receiving their new strip of kits for this year’s season.

Local McDonald’s franchisee Jeanette Roe, who owns four McDonald’s restaurants across Cheshire said: “Blacon Youth FC is a fantastic example of a grassroots club with a real community spirit. It’s important that we support local teams to help them create the best possible experience for young aspiring players. It’s great to see that the McDonald’s Accredited Kit Scheme is thriving again this year, as it’s a great reward for grassroots clubs up and down the country.”

Established in 1964 Blacon Youth F.C are one of the strongest and most successful clubs in the Chester area, boasting over 12 youth and senior sides including the U11s team who received a free kit this season.

Coach of the under 11’s Sharon Hardy said: “We’re very grateful to McDonald’s and Jeanette Roe for her continuing support of the club. Having the kit has created fantastic unity and team spirit and given the players extra motivation to train and have a great season.”

McDonald’s Accredited Club Kit Scheme is part of McDonald’s ongoing community partnership with the four Home Nation Football Associations. The programme focuses on supporting accredited grassroots clubs and their volunteers to raise the standards of grassroots football across the UK and improving the grassroots experience for young aspiring footballers.

McDonald’s director of football Sir Geoff Hurst said: “The importance of grassroots football should not be underestimated – especially the hard work that the clubs and volunteers put in each week so that young players can continue to enjoy the game. The McDonald’s Accredited Kit Scheme is an invaluable resource for these clubs, as it saves them money that can instead be invested into coaching and facilities, as well as reducing the costs passed onto families.”

“I still remember what it was like putting on a new team shirt for the first time and it’s important that grassroots clubs are also able to give that feeling of pride and team spirit to their players. I’m proud to be part of a programme which helps teams continue to raise their standards of football and build upon their successes.”

For more information and to find out how your club can redeem their free kit as part of the McDonald’s Accredited Club Kit Scheme, please visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/kitscheme or follow @BetterPlayUK.