Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Great Boughton residents will soon have film screenings and coffee afternoons, thanks to funding from Brightlife.

It is hoped the new senior film screenings and coffee catch up sessions at Vicars Cross Community Centre will help people make new friends and offer volunteering opportunities for local residents.

Community centre manager Jodie Burling said: “The Coffee Catch Ups are a fantastic opportunity for local older people to meet, chat and enjoy some company with other like minded people.”

The community centre is owned by Great Boughton Parish Council. The chair of the Parish Council Keith Scargill said: “We are delighted that Brightlife has chosen us for this funding and we are looking forward to this becoming a regular event.”

The first film showing will be ‘Finding Your Feet, (2017)’ on Wednesday, April 11. Tickets will be £5 per person (includes a welcome drink and raffle entry) doors will open from 1.15pm, film showing 2pm. People can buy tickets in advance of the showing by visiting the community centre (office manned Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays) or pay on the door.

The first Coffee Catch Up session will be on Friday, April 13 and will run on the second and fourth Friday of every month 1.30-3pm. This is a free drop in for those aged 50+.

All details on upcoming showings will be available at www.vxcc.org.uk or visit our Facebook page @vicarscrosscommunity. For additional information or if you are interested in volunteering to support this project, please call 01244 342268 or email

vxcc@greatbougbhtonparishcouncil.org.uk. Alternatively pop in to see us when the office is open (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays); Thackeray Drive, Vicars Cross, Chester, CH3 5LP.