An imitation firearm, two knives, cash and cannabis were found when officers searched a Chester house.

The incident began when police stopped a man and a woman on foot outside the Northgate Arena leisure centre in Victoria Road, Chester, about 3.15pm on Tuesday (February 13).

Officers believed they could smell cannabis and found the man was carrying an undisclosed amount of cash after conducting a body search.

Both were initially arrested on suspicion of money-laundering including a 24-year-old woman who has been released under investigation.

This led to a house in nearby Cornwall Street, Newtown, where officers recovered the imitation firearm, two knives, cash and what was described as a ‘significant’ amount of cannabis.

Josh Banks, 23, of Cornwall Street, Newtown, has now been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and was refused bail.

He is due to appear before Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 15).