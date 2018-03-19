Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An adventurer, author and fundraiser is embarking on his latest project to help others with mental illness.

Kelsall’s intrepid Alex Staniforth will be leading a new outdoor experience weekend aimed at supporting those facing mental illness by encouraging them to move ‘mind over mountains’.

Based in Cumbria’s Lake District National Park, his project will bring the benefits of hill-walking to managing mental and physical health challenges, allowing people to ‘step back and return home more resilient and confident’.

The organisers believe that by climbing mountains, everyone can put their ‘minds over mountains’ with ‘no pressure, no expectations, no worries’.

Alex points out that one in four people in the UK now experience a mental health condition each year according to the charity Mind.

Those taking part will walk two of the best-loved UK mountains, Skiddaw and Blencathra, whilst staying at the highest bunkhouse in the British Isles, the YHA Skiddaw Bunkhouse at 1.550 feet which is three and a half miles from the nearest road, only accessible on foot and without mains electricity.

The inclusive weekend will also feature coaching, workshops, talks and outdoor team activities all aimed at developing mental resilience and confidence to boost mental wellbeing.

Alex will be joined by fellow Kelsall resident and coach Chris Spray who will run workshops on an alternative therapy which seeks to help people with their self-awareness and effective communication.

The group will also take away outdoor survival skills and mindfulness from Cheshire outdoor bushcraft instructor Mike Henshall.

Alex, 22, says he is continuing his work to support those with mental health after a record-breaking challenge last year saw him climb all 100 UK county tops in a self-titled challenge ‘Climb The UK’ of walking, cycling, running and kayaking over 5,000 miles in 72 days.

In raising over £25,000 for Young Minds UK he also won the Pride of Britain Granada Reports ‘Fundraiser of the Year’.

Openly sharing his own struggle with depression, anxiety and eating disorders, Alex said: “Outdoor challenges have been the solution to my own mental health battles so I’m very excited to be working with Adventure Uncovered to help others harness the power of the outdoors for themselves.

“We couldn’t have a better place for this than the stunning Lake District. Mental illness can feel like an uphill battle but one I believe can be fought with uphill effort.”

Adventure Uncovered founder James Wight commented:“We’re delighted to be working with Alex, a true leader and role model at only the age of 22, especially as I am connected to Cheshire through my own family.

“The weekend promises to be not only adventurous and physically challenging but also supporting more conversations and openness around mental health and social awareness in a comfortable and compassionate environment.”

Places are limited to 20 on a first-come-first-served basis. To sign up or find more details, visit www.adventureuncovered.com/mind-over-mountains .

Alex has made two attempts to climb Mt Everest and completed numerous endurance challenges. His debut book ‘Icefall’ on his attempts to climb Everest was published in March 2016.