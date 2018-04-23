Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child.

The baby boy weighs 8lbs 7oz and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William was present for the birth.

Kate, 36, delivered the baby boy at the exclusive Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, where she was admitted this morning (Monday, April 23).

Both mother and baby are doing well.

The child, whose title is HRH Prince of Cambridge, is fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

Kensington Palace said: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.

"The baby weighs 8lb 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

What will the royal baby be called?

This morning the favourites with the bookies were Alice or Arthur , with strong odds on other royal names such as Mary, Victoria, Albert and Philip.

Obviously, now that we know they have had a little boy, the favourite is now Arthur.

Harry is set at an unlikely 100 to 1 along with Hugo, Casper and Edmund.

But if you are a betting person, money would be on favourite Arthur via bookies including William Hill .