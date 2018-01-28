Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Landmark buildings and structures in Chester are among those going green to back a cancer charity.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, which works to transform cancer care for people in Cheshire, Wirral and beyond, is holding its annual fundraising drive from February 3 to 11.

City centre features including the Grosvenor Hotel, the Town Hall, the Eastgate Clock, Queen’s Park suspension bridge and Newgate bridge will be turning green for the whole campaign.

On February 3, volunteers with the charity will be out and about in the city with a bucket collection.

‘Let’s Go Green’ is part of an appeal by the charity to raise £15m towards the building of a new specialist cancer hospital in Liverpool city centre and improvements to the Wirral site. It follows the ‘huge success’ of an inaugural event last year.

Katrina Bury, head of the charity, said: “Last year we were thrilled by the response to the first Let’s Go Green week. This year will be even bigger and better.

“We are delighted to see so many businesses and local authorities showing their support for The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, including those in Chester and Wirral.

“Not only are a number of civic buildings and structures going green, the support extends to inviting our volunteers to collect for this brilliant cause.

“One in two of us will develop cancer over our lifetime so this new hospital is vitally important for the people of Cheshire, Merseyside and the surrounding areas.

“We hope everyone will get behind us by going green and help to build a cancer hospital that we can all be proud of.”

Chester-based company Carbon Reduction Technology has kindly offered to light the Cheshire West and Chester Council-owned structures free of charge.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is said to be one of the UK’s leading cancer centres employing more than 1,000 staff and treating more than 27,000 patients each year.

Combining world-class clinical services, research and academic excellence, it is described as one of the UK’s leading providers of non-surgical cancer treatment including pioneering chemotherapy, radiotherapy and eye proton therapy.

As well as caring for more than 2.3m people in Cheshire, North Wales, Merseyside and further afield the centre says its reputation and specialist services attract national and international cancer patients. It is consistently rated one of the best-performing hospitals with an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission last year.

The centre believes the prospect of a brand new dedicated cancer hospital in the heart of Liverpool would mean it could offer even better, safer care for its sickest patients and take a giant leap forward in terms of cancer research and clinical trials in Merseyside and Cheshire.