It's hard to believe that the late 1990s are now 20 years ago.

It might seem like yesterday but back in February 1998, the Spice Girls were riding high in the charts, Titanic and The Full Monty were the big hits at the box office and the brand new 'R' reg Rover would set you back £15,000.

And here in Chester, a canal-side six bedroom house in Christleton complete with cellar, games room, study, breakfast room and large garage was on the market for the bargain price of £295,000.

Elsewhere in the city, emotional parents, grandparents and children gathered with protest placards on the steps of County Hall to lobby councillors in a campaign to stop the Hillary Howarth nursery school in Lache closing down, and Tim Wheeler took up his new post as Vice Chancellor at the University of Chester.

But the biggest news in Chester at the time, which was even making headlines across the world, was the Louise Woodward case.

This time 20 years ago, the Elton au pair who was just about to turn 20, was preparing to return to court in Massachusetts, USA, to appeal against her conviction for the manslaughter of baby Matthew Eappen.

Back home, the community in which former Helsby High School student Louise grew up, was beseiged by television, radio and newspaper journalists from all over the world throughout her trial.

An American TV company spent days in Elton asking residents to take part in a documentary on the Woodward saga for US TV and it seemed that everyone in the world was transfixed by the Woodward case.

In other news, there were fears over the future of the Gateway Theatre, nine years before its eventual demise, after it was announced that an £8,000 cut was to be made in the county council grant to the theatre.

It was part of the county council's bid to lop £5m off spending in an effort to balance the books and prophetically, there were concerns that the cuts could result in Cheshire as a whole being placed in the second division with regard to arts provision.

In Handbridge there was outcry when youths wearing black clothes were spotted rampaging through Overleigh Cemetery. They desecrated around 20 graves and set fire to an upside down cross in what was described as 'a satanic attack'.

Headstones were kicked over and the vandals even pinned flowers wrenched from vases onto their coats, causing £30,000 of damage. Many of the headstones were so old they were irreplaceable.

And it may be one of the most notorious road spots these days but this time 20 years ago, work was well under way to complete a £6million motorway service area on the M56 at Hapsford.

Set to open in July 1998, the new site included a 41-seat Wimpy fast food unit, a cafe continental and a 60-bed Travel Lodge.

And more than 8 million people tuned into see the then deputy-Prime Minister John Prescott reminisce his Chester days as he joined King of Chat Michael Parkinson on his BBC1 Talk Show.

Mr Prescott spoke of how he failed his 11 plus and how he once caught his dad kissing a woman by the City Walls in Chester.

But only a week later he was making headlines for getting doused with a bucket of water by the pop band Chumbawumba when he attended the Brit Awards.