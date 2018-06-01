Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic Cheshire village is to hold a food, drink and arts festival themed around World War 1.

Tarp Fest, taking place on the weekend of June 22-24, will be hosted by The Swan coaching inn, dating back to the 16th century on Tarporley high street and other village venues.

It is collaborating with ‘Tarporley Remembers 2018’, a village-wide community project marking 100 years since the World War 1 Armistice.

Acclaimed singing duo Belle Voci, fresh from success on The Voice, will perform during the weekend, alongside professional theatre from The Flying Bridge Theatre Company.

Local actors will take to the high street in period dress to tell the village’s World War 1 story and a host of musicians will perform at the Swan and other village venues.

Also on offer will be vintage afternoon teas, dinners, summer BBQs, gin tasting, WW1-themed beer and a pop-up WW1 museum, the Tarporley Memorial Walk.

MP Antoinette Sandbach will officially open the memorial walk at 3pm on Friday June 22 as the festival begins.

Featuring the Swan, together with other village venues including the Little Tap, the Rising Sun, Piste, The Crown, St Helen’s Church and Tarporley Chapel, the festival will see the entire village coming together for the WW1-themed weekend according to organisers.

Co-organiser Victoria Williams said: “We are hugely excited about the first ever Tarp Fest which will be another way to highlight this amazing village and our wonderful community.

“We want Tarporley residents and visitors to have a ball. There are lots of free events, including live entertainment at the back of the Swan all weekend.

“You can also buy tickets for other events including a professional theatre production at The Swan and ‘One Night Stand’, an evening of local bands, at Tarporley Community Centre on Friday June 22, which is raising money for our War Memorial Hospital.”

Following the Tarporley Remembers 2018 theme, the community project will commemorate the 61 men and boys who are listed on the World War 1 section of Tarporley’s war memorial.

“Our ‘There But Not There’ procession in March attracted the attention of national TV news and we’re delighted to be involved in another major event that will show off our community at its best,” Victoria added.

Extra parking has been laid on for the weekend and those wishing to attend ticketed events are advised to buy in advance.

The festival is part of the Tarporley Remembers 2018 project supported by Tarporley Parish Council, St Helen’s Parish Church, Tarporley Royal British Legion and Tarporley War Memorial Hospital, together with many other local organisations.