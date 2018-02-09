Amazing pictures of Chester's famous streets in the past 50 years

Amazing pictures of Chester's famous streets in the past 50 years

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As one of the country's most historically preserved cities, Chester still retains much of its beautiful heritage, but that's not to say it hasn't changed much over the past 50 years.

These wonderful pictures, kindly provided by Chester's History & Heritage Centre, show what life was like before the Forum Shopping Centre was built, and before Bar Lounge ever existed on Watergate Street.

What was happening at Christmas in Chester 25 years ago this week

There are also a number of long gone shops, such as C&A, as well as the Music Hall Cinema on Northgate Street which was there from 1855 until 1961.

Fascinating video shows Chester in the 1970s - and it's as clear as if it were filmed today