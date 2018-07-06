Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back in the 70s, 80s and 90s eating out at restaurants was a rare treat and there was a much smaller choice of places to dine out.

The 1980s saw an explosion in the popularity of American fast food style restaurants and a pizza craze swept the country in the early part of the decade.

Happy Eater

(Image: Birmingham Live)

Remember getting a roadside Full English from the Happy Eater? This family orientated eatery which was located on the A41 at Backford, offered typical English fare like fish and chips and also provided outdoor children's playground equipment.

In the early days of Happy Eater, only female staff would wait on tables, while male staff were reserved for management, cooking, dishwashing and other support roles. This changed in 1985 when a male employee asked to wait on tables, becoming the company's first ever male waiter.

In the mid-late 1990s, Happy Eaters were converted into Little Chefs and the brand was phased out by the end of 1997.

Pizzaland

In the early 1990s, Pizza Hut and Pizzaland were regarded as the largest pizza eateries in Britain. Pizzaland began in London before expanding to the North West, opening a branch on Eastgate Street, but business ceased in 1996 and many of the branches became Bella Pasta.

Little Chef

This chain of roadside restaurants specialised in its mammoth breakfasts and was often found at service stations. Chester's was on the A51 Tarvin Road until recent years.

The chain closed 67 of its 161 sites in 2012 and underwent a major re-brand to try to suit more people travelling on the roads around Britain.

There are still a few Little Chefs in the UK but they're few and far between - unlike its 1980s heyday.

Fatty Arbuckle's

With a branch on Frodsham Street, this restaurant was modelled on American diners, and had a retro Hollywood theme. It served large portions on 13-inch plates and by 1997 was the largest American-style restaurant chain in the country, with 42 outlets.

But the chain, which had a strong focus on beef burgers and steaks, was hit hard by the BSE epidemic in the mid 1990s and in order to appeal to health conscious diners, dropped the 'Fatty' from its name in 2000.

However, all chains were forced to close shortly afterwards after experiencing heavy losses.

Berni Inn

Berni Inn was where you went for a slap up Sunday lunch with the whole family, normally to celebrate a birthday or special occasion.

In the 1970s it was the largest food chain outside the USA with 147 branches across the UK. Chester's branch was on Eastgate Street Row where Waterstones is today, and was a hugely popular eatery for Cestrians in the 1970s and 80s.

Wimpy

Few people who grew up in the 1970s and '80s can say they've never had a burger from Wimpy. In the 70s, there were ,ore than 500 Wimpys in the UK but numbers declined when McDonald's arrived in the following decade.

Having once had a branch on Chester's Bridge Street, the Wimpy kiosk at Chester's Megabowl on Greyhound Park lasted a good while - but that eventually went too, when the building was demolished in 2013. Some in the UK still remain, however.

Deep Pan Pizza

Before Frankie & Benny's on the Greyhound Retail Park, the place to get pizza in the early-mid '90s was Deep Pan Pizza, known for it's 'all you can eat' offer.

At the time its closure was announced in March 1998, there were 89 Deep Pan Pizza restaurants in the UK but it was thought that as thin crust pizza was becoming more popular, the brand was becoming dated - with fewer people wanting deep pan pizzas.

Which chain restaurants do you remember in Chester? Let us know in the comments.