With all the talk of the Royal Wedding, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the nuptials Chester has seen over the years.

And there's been quite a fair few - as you'll see from a new exhibition by Chester's History and Heritage Centre.

From This Day Forward - Memories of Weddings in Chester starts from May 24 at Grosvenor Park pavilion and St John's Church, and visitors can browse through archives, images and objects and listen to a talk on weddings through the ages.

The event, organised by The Grosvenor Museum, Chester History & Heritage Centre and Cheshire Archives, is free and refreshments are available.

These pictures of various weddings (provided by Chester History & Heritage centre) range from the 1920s through to the 1970s, showcasing decades of fashion and styles - and they're just some of the images you can expect to see from this exhibition.