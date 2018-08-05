The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Greyhound Park is one of the city's most popular places to shop, but are you old enough to remember when it used to be a race track?

Before it closed on January 10 1987, the greyhound dog track, just west of Chester FC's old Sealand Road ground, was a thriving venue in its day.

Racing was held twice a week - on a Monday and a Saturday - attracting large crowds which included famous footballers of the time, like Alan Ball and Emlyn Hughes.

But it was demolished only a few years before the neighbouring football ground, marking the end of an era for spectator sport in Sealand Road.

However, when the Greyhound Retail Park was built in the early 90s, its name paid homage to its popular predecessor.

We've uncovered this nostalgic video of the Greyhound Stadium as it was in the 1970s, filmed by Chronicle reader Robert Powell and some photos of the stadium shortly before it was demolished in 1987 which were taken by reader Ron Triggs.

And we've also included some images of Sealand Road taken between 1990-1993 by former Chester City FC chairman Ray Crofts.