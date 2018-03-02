Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The site it used to occupy is now an apartment complex but for 230 years, Chester Royal Infirmary provided much needed medical care for the city.

Founded in 1755, the infirmary was funded entirely by public subscriptions in its early years and as the decades went by, it focused on surgery and outpatients while the City Hospital dealt with chronic illnesses, chest, maternity, paediatric and general medical cases.

In 1963, a large outpatient and casualty department was opened at the infirmary to accompany the completion of Chester’s inner ring road in 1967.

However, after the creation of the West Cheshire Hospital Management Committee, a decision was taken to focus all the hospital services at a purpose-built site on Liverpool Road next to the county mental hospital facilities - and this was named the West Cheshire Hospital (later known as the Countess of Chester Hospital).

After the opening of the Countess, the City Hospital ceased to be an acute hospital and was converted into an geriatric hospital, closing its doors for good when the final phase at the Countess was completed in 1994.

Chester historian David Ellis took these pictures shortly before all buildings on the Infirmary site were demolished, later to become the St Martins Way flats.