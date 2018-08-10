The beloved historian died earlier this week

Chester lost a true character this week, when historian and author Len Morgan passed away aged 85.

Len dedicated his life to his city, and over the years amassed a huge collection of photographs of Chester, which he loved to share with others.

The images from the Chester Through Time book, his collaboration with Paul Hurley, were either chosen from Len's archive or taken by the authors themselves, as Len passionately believed that they should be viewed and enjoyed.

Here are just some of his wonderful photographs.