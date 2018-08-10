Load mobile navigation

Stunning photos of Chester through the years from Len Morgan's collection

The beloved historian died earlier this week

News

Chester lost a true character this week, when historian and author Len Morgan passed away aged 85.

Len dedicated his life to his city, and over the years amassed a huge collection of photographs of Chester, which he loved to share with others.

The images from the Chester Through Time book, his collaboration with Paul Hurley, were either chosen from Len's archive or taken by the authors themselves, as Len passionately believed that they should be viewed and enjoyed.

Here are just some of his wonderful photographs.

  1. Gorse Stacks in November 1978

    Gorse Stacks - November 1978 by Len Morgan

    1 of 13
  2. De Havilands Christmas Party in 1953

    De Havilands Christmas Party in 1953 by Len Morgan

    2 of 13
  3. GPO Engineers Christmas Party at Abbots Well Hotel, Chester in 1977

    GPO Engineers Christmas Party at Abbots Well Hotel, Chester in 1977. Len Morgan is pictured on the left

    3 of 13
  4. Handbridge Morris Dancing Troupe in 1970

    Handbridge Morris Dancing Troupe 1970 by Len Morgan

    4 of 13

  5. The River Dee in 1963 from Len's collection

    5 of 13

  6. Len took this picture of his wife Joan outside the Lower Bridge Street Tudor House in 2010

    6 of 13
  7. River Dee frozen in January 1963

    The River Dee, 1963 from Len's collection

    7 of 13

  8. The River Dee 1960 from Len's collection

    8 of 13

  9. The Dee Flour Mills in 1903 from Len's collection

    9 of 13

  10. View of Shropshire Union Canal from Len's collection

    10 of 13

  11. Newgate Street in 1964 from Len's collection

    11 of 13

  12. The frozen River Dee in 1963, from Len's collection

    12 of 13

  13. Chester's Shot Tower stood in the Chester Leadworks. The area was rebuilt after this picture was taken in 2002

    13 of 13
More On
Comments
Traffic and TravelQueuing traffic on M6 near Warrington following pile-upNorth West Motorway Police advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey
Great SuttonGreat Sutton school girl airlifted to hospital is recovering after road accidentMum says her 'baby girl' is lucky not to have suffered more serious injuries
Chester City CentreChester hotel advertised for £1.4m sells to secret buyerHotel has 34-en-suite bedrooms, on-site restaurant as well as a bar and guest lounge
Traffic and TravelM56 eastbound affected by earlier M6 accidentsThe M56 is experiencing ‘very slow’ traffic due to knock-on effects
NorthwichHundreds make views known over Northwich town centre revampHomes, shops and public services form part of proposals for the Weaver Square area
ChesterStunning photos of Chester through the years from Len Morgan's collectionThe beloved historian died earlier this week
Traffic and TravelM56 eastbound affected by earlier M6 accidentsThe M56 is experiencing ‘very slow’ traffic due to knock-on effects
Traffic and TravelQueuing traffic on M6 near Warrington following pile-upNorth West Motorway Police advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port man wanted for questioning over knife incidentPolice want the public's help in tracing Antony Stanley
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilHow Chester Pride will affect roads in city centre this weekendThe diversity festival is taking place this Saturday
Traffic and TravelQueuing traffic on M6 near Warrington following pile-upNorth West Motorway Police advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey
Great SuttonGreat Sutton school girl airlifted to hospital is recovering after road accidentMum says her 'baby girl' is lucky not to have suffered more serious injuries
Chester City CentreChester hotel advertised for £1.4m sells to secret buyerHotel has 34-en-suite bedrooms, on-site restaurant as well as a bar and guest lounge
Chester FCFormer Chester FC captain leaves National League North side just three months after joiningJohn McCombe has left Boston United by mutual consent having only signed in June
Traffic and TravelM56 eastbound affected by earlier M6 accidentsThe M56 is experiencing ‘very slow’ traffic due to knock-on effects
ChesterStunning photos of Chester through the years from Len Morgan's collectionThe beloved historian died earlier this week
Traffic and TravelM56 eastbound affected by earlier M6 accidentsThe M56 is experiencing ‘very slow’ traffic due to knock-on effects
Traffic and TravelQueuing traffic on M6 near Warrington following pile-upNorth West Motorway Police advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port man wanted for questioning over knife incidentPolice want the public's help in tracing Antony Stanley
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilHow Chester Pride will affect roads in city centre this weekendThe diversity festival is taking place this Saturday
Top Stories
Traffic and TravelM56 eastbound affected by earlier M6 accidents
The M56 is experiencing ‘very slow’ traffic due to knock-on effects
Traffic and TravelQueuing traffic on M6 near Warrington following pile-up
North West Motorway Police advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port man wanted for questioning over knife incident
Police want the public's help in tracing Antony Stanley
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilHow Chester Pride will affect roads in city centre this weekend
The diversity festival is taking place this Saturday
Great SuttonGreat Sutton school girl airlifted to hospital is recovering after road accident
Mum says her 'baby girl' is lucky not to have suffered more serious injuries
NorthwichWitnesses sought after hit and run collision involving bicycles
Male cyclist leaves scene of collision in which female rider suffered serious injuries
NorthwichHundreds make views known over Northwich town centre revamp
Homes, shops and public services form part of proposals for the Weaver Square area
Chester City CentreChester hotel advertised for £1.4m sells to secret buyer
Hotel has 34-en-suite bedrooms, on-site restaurant as well as a bar and guest lounge
Cheshire ConstabularyCheshire residents say they are happy with how police are tackling rural crime
The views were expressed as part of the National Rural Crime Survey
BlaconBlacon stabbing victim Josh Whitley remembered in mountain climb fundraiser
Friends and family are walking from Blacon Nature Park to Moel Famau in Josh's memory
Christmas in ChesterChester Christmas Market dates announced for 2018 - and it's going to be VERY festive
Chester is already shaping up for an exciting festive season!
MacclesfieldWatch: Mini 'tornado' spotted ripping through Cheshire skies
Phenomenon was captured on video