Next month marks 170 years since Chester station first opened

Wednesday, August 1 marks 170 years since Chester railway station first opened to the public.

The station took one year to build, with a workforce of 2000 employed labourers including bricklayers, stonemasons, carpenters, roofers and plumbers, according to John Whittingham writing on the ChesterWalls information website.

Back in 1848, the people of Chester were thrilled to now be able to travel from the city to various places in the country at reasonably affordable prices.

A celebration of the station's 170th anniversary is being held there on Wednesday, August 1, where various stalls in the concourse will be manned by different groups - ranging from train operating companies to passenger rail users associations. There will also be a guided walking tour. All are welcome.

And in honour of its special birthday, we've taken a look back at the station over the past 60 years.: