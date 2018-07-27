Load mobile navigation

As Chester train station reaches its 170th birthday - we look back at it through the years

Next month marks 170 years since Chester station first opened

News

Wednesday, August 1 marks 170 years since Chester railway station first opened to the public.

The station took one year to build, with a workforce of 2000 employed labourers including bricklayers, stonemasons, carpenters, roofers and plumbers, according to John Whittingham writing on the ChesterWalls information website.

Back in 1848, the people of Chester were thrilled to now be able to travel from the city to various places in the country at reasonably affordable prices.

A celebration of the station's 170th anniversary is being held there on Wednesday, August 1, where various stalls in the concourse will be manned by different groups  - ranging from train operating companies to passenger rail users associations. There will also be a guided walking tour. All are welcome.

And in honour of its special birthday, we've taken a look back at the station over the past 60 years.:

  1. A summer Saturday at Chester station in 1961

    1 of 9

  2. Chester station in 1980

    2 of 9

  3. Chester station pictured in 1992

    3 of 9

  4. The North Wales express train crossing the River Dee at Chester Racecourse in August 1963

    4 of 9

  5. The station as it was in 1991

    5 of 9

  6. Outside the station in 1997

    6 of 9

  7. A train arrives in Chester in 1988

    7 of 9

  8. The station in 1979

    8 of 9

  9. Express train from North Wales entering Chester past the ex-GWR Locomotive Shed in August 1954

    9 of 9
