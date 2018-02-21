10 demolished or destroyed Chester buildings we miss

Newsgallery10 demolished or destroyed Chester buildings we miss ShareByCarmella de LuciaMultimedia journalist11:05, 21 FEB 2018Demplition of The Royalty Theatre, City Road, Chester (Image: David Ellis)1 of 10Royalty Theatre Chester being demolished (Image: David Ellis)2 of 10Former Classic cinema Chester (Image: David Ellis)3 of 10Cinderellas nightclub, Chester (Image: David Ellis)4 of 10The former Cineworld Chester on the Greyhound Retail Park (Image: David Ellis)5 of 10Former Finalex building on the corner of Liverpool Road (Image: David Ellis)6 of 10Former Ship Victory pub Chester (Image: David Ellis)7 of 10Royalty Theatre building Chester (Image: David Ellis)8 of 10The former Abbey taxi office, Forest Street Chester9 of 10Alchemy nightclub, Chester10 of 10