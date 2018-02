Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They were once instantly recognisable buildings in Chester, and so many of us have memories of time spent in them over the past decades.

But because of time and often controversial decisions, they're no longer part of the city landscape.

Fascinating video tours Chester as it was in 1992

Thanks to Chester historian David Ellis, however, we can take a look back at some of the buildings here that are now consigned to history.