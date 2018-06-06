Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hidden histories of First World War Cheshire are to be explored during a series of interactive talks.

The experience of ethnic, religious and national minorities involved in, affected by or living through the conflict is the subject of the series of three public sessions to be hosted by the department of history and archaeology at the University of Chester and the Grosvenor Museum in the city.

They will take place at the museum on June 12, 19 and 26.

The talks are designed to encourage debate and discussion about the diversity of experiences of the First World War in Cheshire and how the centenary has been commemorated.

The first two events will use objects, stories and images to consider the experiences of two minority groups in the county, German residents and Belgian refugees.

Organisers explain: “Before the First World War, Germans had lived and worked across Cheshire as farmers, industrialists and shopkeepers and with the outbreak of hostilities the number of Germans in Cheshire increased dramatically.

“However none of these new arrivals had chosen to make Cheshire their home, they were interned in one of the country’s largest internment camps in Handforth.

“By contrast the German invasion of Belgium in Autumn 1914 forced millions of Belgians to flee their homeland. A quarter of a million entered Britain as refugees and approximately 2,000 settled in Cheshire for some or all of the war.

“Whilst relations between the refugees and locals initially appeared warm and hospitable, historical evidence shows that life was not always easy for the newcomers.”

The final event will see a round table discussion of how the Great War has been commemorated with four historians and heritage experts, Jenny Macleod (University of Hull), Charlotte Czyzyk (Imperial War Museum), Jasdeep Singh (National Army Museum) and Kathrin Pieren (Jewish Museum, London), debating the wider achievements of the centenary.

The session is described as ‘a unique opportunity to engage in a conversation about the lasting legacies of the First World War centenary’ which in 2012 saw the British Government pledging £50m to mark the anniversary.

Dr Tim Grady, reader in modern history at the university and a Wolfson History Prize finalist, said: “I am incredibly excited about this opportunity to share stories of Cheshire’s First World War history with the local community.

“I hope that the three events will shed new light on Cheshire’s history and on the First World War more generally.”

All the events are free and will be held at the Grosvenor Museum between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Refreshments will be served.

People are asked to book in advance on the Diverse Narratives website at diversenarratives.com/events.