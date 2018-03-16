A number of stores have fallen into administration in the past few weeks, and Chester has suffered quite a bit because of it.
Toys R Us, Maplin, The Disney Store and Next are just some of the recent casualties of our high street - and in light of this, we have gone back in time to look at some other Chester stores we have said goodbye to over the last few decades.
Forbuoys newsagents
Nostalgia: Chester's Forum Shopping Centre through the years
Baked Potatoes café
Woolworths
Cantors
Netto
Supasnaps
Texas Homecare
Owen Owen
MFI
BHS
Bellmans (Grosvenor Precinct)
With thanks to Chester History & Heritage Centre for some of these images