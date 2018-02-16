Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane to revisit the things that were in and around Chester in those halcyon days of the 1990s that are no longer with us.

And if we've missed any out, we'd love to hear from you so please let us know by commenting on this story or tweeting us @ChesterChron.

1. Watched a film at Warner Village Cheshire Oaks

2. Bought your clothes at Tammy Girl, Stolen from Ivor, Fruit of the Loom, The Sweater Shop, United Colours of Benetton, Hacks Sport Shop and Rip Rap.

3. Bought a shell suit from Chester Market and it actually looked fashionable.

4. You remember when Cheshire Oaks opened (March 1995).

5. Hung around outside the Odeon with the goths and using the cinema as a general meeting place or where you ordered your parents to pick you up from.

6. Much of the furniture in your house was bought at The Pier

7. Spent your birthdays at Laser Quest in Chester - followed by a party at McDonalds.

8. Bought posters for your room at Athena

9. You went to the Ice Disco at Deeside Leisure Centre

10. School uniforms were bought mainly from C&A

11. You went to Lunn Poly in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre to book your holidays

12. You travelled outside of Chester to go clubbing at Destiny & Elite in Ellesmere Port, The View in Frodsham or The Tivoli in Buckley

13. You bought your shoes at Dolcis in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre

14. You spent the school holidays/first dates at the Megabowl on Greyhound Retail Park (and had a burger at Wimpy) or the MGM Cinema.

15. Catalogue shopping for clothes at Littlewoods

16. You bought your Head sports bags and Kickers shoes from JJB Sports in Chester

17. Had breakfast at the upstairs Index cafe

18. Frequented McDonalds when it was in Ellesmere Port town centre

19. Watched plays and celebrities perform at the Gateway Theatre

20. Travelled on double decker buses

What else did you do in and around Chester in the 1990s? Let us know