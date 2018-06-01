10 pictures that will make you feel nostalgic for Chester in the 60s, 70s and 80s

10 pictures that will make you feel nostalgic for Chester in the 60s, 70s and 80s

For many who lived through the 1960s, you'll remember how Chester looked before much of the city underwent major construction in the latter part of the decade.

Many were unhappy when the original Victorian Market Hall was demolished in 1967, to make way for a new development we know now as the Forum.

In these pictures we have been provided with, by kind permission of Chester History & Heritage Centre, you can see the old building in all its majestic glory, as well as many other classic images of how the city once looked in decades gone by.

What are your memories of these places? Let us know in the comments below.