Cheshire detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Runcorn.

Shortly after 3am on Sunday, August 12, the victim was standing outside Eddy’s Chicken Bar on the town’s High Street when he was seriously assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Runcorn, sustained a broken jaw as a result of the attack.

The offender is described as a white man and bald wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or thinks they may know the identity of the offender to get in touch.

They are also looking to identify a second man who was assaulted by the same man.

Det Sgt Lianne MacFarlane said: “This was an unprovoked assault that left the victim with serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or thinks they may know the identity of the offender to come forward.”

She added: “I’m also keen to hear from another man who we believe to have been assaulted by the same offender whilst stood outside Alchemy immediately before the attack took place outside Eddy’s Chicken Bar.”

Anyone with any information that may help with the investigation is asked to call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number IML 152128. They can also give the details via cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.