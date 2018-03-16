Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An employee at Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester city centre has won a national award for customer service after helping a woman who fell down an escalator.

Dave Lightfoot won the ‘Service Excellence of the Year’ award, for workers at Westgrove Group, which provides cleaning and security staff for UK shopping centres.

Dave was first on the scene after a woman visiting Chester for the day lost her balance and fell down an escalator on top of her friend.

He quickly stopped the escalator, offered medical help which they declined, then took them to a nearby café for a hot drink.

Dave was given the award at Westgrove’s annual awards ceremony, at The Village Hotel in Warrington.

Dave who lives in Chester said: “It was very nice to win this award. However, my main concern was to help the lady as quickly as possible and to make sure that she was alright, to check if she needed medical assistance and then to ensure she got back safely on the coach with the driver aware of what had happened.”

The awards celebrate everything from acts of bravery and saving lives, to excellent service, in more than 70 shopping centres across the country.

He beat 12 other nominees to win the award. Other nominees included a Westgrove employee who rummaged through waste bins to find a lost computer and returned it to its owner in full working order, and two colleagues who calmed an agitated lady who had left hospital in rain-soaked slippers and contacted her family.

Managing director of The Westgrove Group Claire McKinley Smith which employs more than 1,000 people said: “Our people are what make us special. From saving lives and reuniting lost children to preventing shoplifters and cleaning up after storm damage, our annual Reward and Recognition Award Ceremony is all about highlighting some of the incredible things our people do.”

The awards ceremony included talks from shopping centre security expert Paul Keeling, owner of The Senate Group, which advises the UK government and companies on security and crisis management, and Alex Staniforth, Westgrove’s brand ambassador and record-breaking endurance adventurer, who has raised more than £25,000 for The Young Minds Trust.