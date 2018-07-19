Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Laughing, sneezing, coughing, jumping and climbing! Everyday easy reflexes for a human... well, for most of us anyway.

Not quite so straightforward for the seven million people in the UK who have some degree of urinary incontinence, according to the NHS.

There are many different reasons why large numbers of people are suffering with incontinence, from childbirth, stress, illness, surgeries or ageing.

But it seems Brits are too shy to talk, preferring to suffer in silence, and with an incredible 50% of us not seeking medical advice; it’s having a serious effect on our mental state too.

One woman who is not embarrassed to talk about incontinence is Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley who is blowing the lid off this hush hush topic.

The reality star and mum of four, who appeared on ITV's Loose Women today (Thursday, July 19) admits that since giving birth she has experienced problems with running, jumping and even horse riding.

This year Tanya - who has been on the show since it began in 2015 - couldn’t deal with the problem anymore and contacted 3D-Lipo about their new vaginal rejuvenation machine, the 3D-Vjuve.

The procedure is fast, painless, safe and highly effective.

The 3D-Vjuve CO2 laser delivers energy into the vaginal skin resulting in a heating response stimulating new collagen production, thus improving the thickness of the vaginal lining. It targets problems such as urinary incontinence, vaginal atrophy, dryness and recurring infections, all of which have a potential to affect our quality of life and self-confidence.

Tanya has found a new lease of life since her treatment.

Tanya said: "This machine is a god send. I really wanted to have the procedure as I have had four children and every time I laughed, coughed, sneezed or ran, I would wee myself a little bit. The final straw came when I took my youngest to a trampoline party and I had to leave as I weed myself so bad it was down to my knees. I was mortified."

She added: “The procedure has been life-changing for me and I would like ladies to know there is a treatment out there for them and they no longer have to suffer in silence.”

For more information about 3D-Vjuve contact fleur@thecangroup.co.uk