DEEP Cheshire West (The Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project) is having a meet-up at The Crowne Plaza, Chester on Monday, March 5 at 11am.

If you live with a diagnosis of dementia, or you are a care partner of someone living with dementia, you are invited to go along. This is your chance to have your say and contribute your thoughts and opinions which will be invaluable in shaping positive change in Cheshire West. DEEP engages and empowers people living with dementia to influence services and policies that affect their lives. DEEP also offers people with shared experiences the opportunities to socialise.

DEEP Cheshire West was successfully launched on February 5 by Retain Wellbeing CIC and featured talks and discussion from people living with dementia on what their DEEP groups do.

DEEP Cheshire West is delighted to announce that The Big Lottery Fund have awarded a £5,000 grant to set this group up and to give people of Cheshire West living with dementia a voice.

Director of Retain Wellbeing CIC Caroline Hutton said: “Having seen the successes that DEEP groups across the country have achieved, we are delighted that The Big Lottery Fund have given us the chance to help others do the same.”