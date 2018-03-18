Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A private hospital in Chester has opened two new state-of- the-art operating theatres as part of a £7million development.

The new operating theatres at Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital will enable the hospital to develop treatments available and offer connected and integrated healthcare with the use of the most advanced technology.

With the completion of these new theatres, the Chester team will be able to move to stage two of the development – converting existing theatres into day-case suites. When completed, the day case facilities will mean the hospital can continue to provide patients with procedures such as endoscopies and cataracts surgery, without the need to be admitted to a ward.

Hospital director at Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital John Pickering said: “It is great to see the new theatres open for our patients to benefit from.

“We are excited to start construction on the day-case suites which will complete the development by Summer 2018 and offer timely procedures with no overnight stay.”

Bariatric surgeon Professor David Kerrigan added: “Our team of weight loss surgery experts were delighted to be the first to use the new state of the art keyhole surgery theatre at the Grosvenor Nuffield. The technology is unparalleled in the region and will enable us to safely treat patients weighing from 15 to 75 stones.

“We wish to extend our thanks to the management team at Nuffield Health Chester for their vision and continued support for the highest quality bariatric unit in Cheshire, Wirral and Merseyside.”

Consultant ophthalmologist at Nuffield Health Chester Joey Cazabon added: “I feel very privileged to be one of the first surgeons to use the new theatres. I would like to thank all the Nuffield Health staff who were involved in planning and building the two new theatres, they have done a fantastic job and we really appreciate it.

“The new theatres are equipped with sophisticated equipment that allow us to offer patients state of the art technology. In addition, with its close proximity to the wards, it enables us to improve theatre efficiency.”