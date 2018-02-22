Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A private health clinic which offers doctor-led aesthetic treatment has moved to a new, state-of-the-art location in Chester city centre.

The newly-named Select Aesthetics at Chester Medispa opened its doors on Frodsham Street, on Friday, February 1 in premises up to ten times more spacious than the current Stretton clinic.

The additional space will allow a wider range of the most advanced treatments to be carried out – with new machines and equipment utilising the very best in high-end technology - including the most advanced skin lasers.

As well as taking the well-known and established team from Stretton to Chester, extra staff have also been employed including doctors, nurses and support staff.

In addition to the existing treatments, the new clinic will offer the opportunity to carry out more advanced procedures in Aesthetics, Beauty, Body Therapy, Facial Therapy and Laser Therapy.

All patients are assured of a high-end bespoke service and personal attention.

Founder of Select Medical Group, Dr Simon Berrisford, has been at the helm of Select Medical Group for 13 years.

As the clinic’s medical director, Dr Berrisford, is a highly qualified and skilled Aesthetician, Medical Doctor and trainer with over 20 years’ experience in his profession. He has worked in general practice, written and lectured on a broad range of medical topics and worked at the exclusive, prestigious health spa, Champneys, as the resident medical officer for international guests, running aesthetics and anti-ageing clinics and providing skin-surgery treatments on site.

On the expansion of the company, Dr Berrisford said: “I am thrilled to finally have the opportunity to expand our hugely successful clinic into new, state of the art premises with the latest equipment and a second to none environment in which to deliver the very best in medically led aesthetic treatments.

“I now have all that I need to realise my ambition of building the centre of excellence for aesthetics in Chester and bringing the newest and highest quality aesthetic medicine to my patients.”

Over the years, the clinic’s clientèle has grown rapidly to include sports personalities and patients living abroad who regularly travel to the clinic for their aesthetic and anti-ageing treatments.

Simon and his team are dedicated to include new treatments as and when they become available.

He is also continually researching and developing his own exclusive treatments, maintaining his position at the forefront of cutting edge aesthetics.

Simon added: “In the last few months, we have canvassed patients’ views regarding the move to Chester and have received a welcome and positive response.”

To book a consultation, please contact 01244 723300 or email info@chestermedispa.co.uk or see @chestermedispa.