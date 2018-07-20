Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson celebrated the installation of a new public defibrillator in Vicars Cross.

The lifesaving equipment is outside G & M Goold Funeral Directors in Green Lane and has been funded by the patrons of the Sunday Night Quiz who raised money for the Good Causes Fund of the Centurion Community Pub and Great Boughton Parish Council.

MP For Chester Chris Matheson said: “It is fantastic to see Great Boughton Parish Council, the Centurion, G & M Goold’s and local residents working together to make this happen.

“I am so pleased that the Centurion is at the centre of the community in Vicars Cross, and that the spirit of the community is clearly so strong.”

The Funeral Directors are maintaining and monitoring the defibrillator which is registered with the North West Ambulance Service.

Mandy Goold said: “As a family run funeral home we have been a part of this community for nine years. It is an honour for us to be the guardians of the defibrillator, if it saves even one life it is worth it.”

The Centurion Community Pub was saved from closure by the local community in 2016 and is managed by the Community Action Group. It continues to go from strength to strength and holds regular community fundraising events.

The commemorative stone was donated by Blackwells Stonecraft, Handbridge. For more information contact the Clerk to Great Boughton Parish Council on 01244 637277.