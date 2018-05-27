Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital has admitted as many as 800 women failed to receive breast cancer screening appointments due to a national fault.

And now bosses fear there could be a ‘knock-on effect’ as the hospital plays catch-up this summer.

Earlier this month it was revealed that a national fault had meant as many as 450,000 women aged 68 to 71 in England had not been sent invitations for their routine check-up since 2009.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Tony Chambers, chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Trust, told the board of directors that between 700 and 800 women who failed to receive the invitations will be screened at the hospital in the next eight weeks.

And he suggested there could be an impact on other services.

“We’ve been in close communications with Public Health England to ensure that we have a robust plan of action in place, and full line of sight of what the implications and impacts in west Cheshire will be,” he said.

“It’s going to put quite a bit of pressure [on us], so the managers and clinicians will be looking at this activity and what the knock-on effect might be, whether that’s in respect of pathology, surgical clinics, theatre capacity and so on.

“The divisions are all over this - but it is a worrying time.”

All women affected by the fault will receive a letter from Public Health England by the end of May.

Women aged 70 to 71 will be offered a catch-up screen, while women aged 72 to 79 will be given the option to arrange a catch-up.

For more information call the helpline on 0800 169 2692 or visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/breast-cancer-screening/missed-invitations.