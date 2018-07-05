Load mobile navigation

As the NHS celebrates 70th birthday, a look back at its incredible history in Chester

Images of Chester Infirmary and the Countess dating back to the 1940s

News

Seventy years ago today, the National Health Service was born and ever since it has led the way in social healthcare.

It was the first time anywhere in the world that free healthcare was made available to all – regardless of wealth.

Here in Chester we are fortunate to be able to use the NHS services provided by the Countess of Chester and Ellesmere Port hospitals, and before those came the Chester City Hospital and Chester Royal Infirmary.

These photos dating back to the late 1940s show images from these buildings over the years, giving an insight into how medical care has changed in the UK over the past 70 years.

  1. Queen Elizabeth visits Chester Royal Infirmary on July 12, 1957

    1 of 16

  2. Chester Royal Infirmary in the early 1990s shortly before it was demolished to build flats

    2 of 16

  3. The British Legion Queen chats to a patient at Chester Royal Infirmary in December 1949

    3 of 16

  4. Chester Royal Infirmary in the late 1980s

    4 of 16

  5. Chester Royal Infirmary in the late 1940s

    5 of 16

  6. Christmas Eve 1955 at Chester Royal Infirmary

    6 of 16
  7. Christmas dinner being prepared at Chester Infirmary in an undated photo

    Staff preparing Christmas dinner at Chester Royal Infirmary in the 1950s

    7 of 16
  8. The fundraising team from the Babygrow Appeal

    Fundraising team from Countess of Chester Hospital's Babygrow Appeal in 2014

    8 of 16

  9. Chester nurses at their annual reunion outside the Nurses Home in Chester in the mid 1970s

    9 of 16

  10. Theatre staff at the Countess welcome new Laryngoscopes purchased by The Hospital Fund

    10 of 16

  11. Nurses from the newly opened Countess of Chester Hospital in May 1984

    11 of 16

  12. Princess Diana opening the Countess in May 1984

    12 of 16

  13. Chester City Hospital after it was fully demolished in 1994

    13 of 16
  14. Camilla unveils a plaque for the new Haygarth building

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall unveils a plaque for the Countess of Chester's new Haygarth Building in 2014

    14 of 16

  15. The Countess and Ellesmere Port hospitals welcome new wheelchairs donated from the late Stanley Coventry's estate in 2018

    15 of 16

  16. A&E nurse Natasha Hickson holding a poster she drew at nursery aged 4 declaring she wanted to be a nurse

    16 of 16
