Seventy years ago today, the National Health Service was born and ever since it has led the way in social healthcare.

It was the first time anywhere in the world that free healthcare was made available to all – regardless of wealth.

Here in Chester we are fortunate to be able to use the NHS services provided by the Countess of Chester and Ellesmere Port hospitals, and before those came the Chester City Hospital and Chester Royal Infirmary.

These photos dating back to the late 1940s show images from these buildings over the years, giving an insight into how medical care has changed in the UK over the past 70 years.