Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Macmillan Cancer Support mobile information service is heading for Cheshire West.

Macmillan is encouraging anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by at the sessions in Helsby and Ellesmere Port.

Whether living with cancer or caring for someone who is free cancer advice will be on offer on Tuesday February 27 at the Tesco superstore on Chester Road, Helsby from 9am to 12.30pm.

The following day, Wednesday, February 28, advice will be available outside the Port Arcades on Rivington Road, Ellesmere Port from 9am to 4pm and at the library on Civic Way from 10.30am to 12.10pm.

Macmillan‘s mobile information bus will be outside the Port Arcades with an information stand at the library both manned by members of the mobile information team.

The charity says cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Macmillan points out cancer can affect all aspects of a person’s life, not just their health and the team will be highlighting issues around the financial impact of the disease with many people faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered.

Its research shows four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis, often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

Lucy Rogers, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, says: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to so they can focus on what’s most important, their health.

“We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“On the dates mentioned we’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether people want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of their treatment or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

People unable to visit the unit but who have questions about cancer can visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00, Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm. Local Macmillan services are at www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html.