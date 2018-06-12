Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby born with a brain tumour is making an ‘amazing’ recovery after a life-saving operation at just three months old.

Billie-Rose Fraser was diagnosed with the tumour within days of her birth last November – and doctors initially said she was unlikely to survive.

But thanks to specialists at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, the seven-month-old is now on the mend.

Billie-Rose’s parents, Stephanie Thompson and Daniel Fraser from Chester, are sharing their story in support of The Brain Tumour Charity’s HeadSmart campaign.

HeadSmart raises awareness of the signs and symptoms of brain tumours in babies, children and teenagers.

Stephanie, 22, said the first sign of a problem came in the final days of her pregnancy, when she noticed that her baby was moving around less than before.

Her midwife sent her for a scan which picked up nothing out of the ordinary but Stephanie’s care team set a date later that week when her labour would be induced if it had not begun naturally.

Following her birth by Caesarian section at the Countess of Chester Hospital on November 7, Billie-Rose struggled immediately to keep down her feeds.

Stephanie, who is on maternity leave from her job at a DIY store, and Daniel, 26, a hotel linen porter, were also concerned that Billie-Rose’s head seemed unusually large.

“We were told it was considered normal in some babies,” Stephanie said.

But Billie-Rose’s continuous vomiting over the next 24 hours rang alarm bells, prompting doctors to order a brain scan.

Stephanie said: “That was when they found out she had been born with a large brain tumour.

“The consultant told us she was unlikely to make it.”

Billie-Rose was transferred to Alder Hey, where a biopsy revealed the tumour to be low-grade (non-cancerous).

The tumour was causing a build-up of fluid which had to be drained immediately from her skull, but the team at Alder Hey was reluctant to operate on the tumour itself until Billie-Rose was at least six months old.

However, they were forced to change their plans following one of Billie-Rose’s regular MRI scans.

“At three months old, her tumour had grown by 50%,” Stephanie said. “We were told it was the size of an orange, in our tiny baby’s head.

“They said they had to operate as soon as possible, so she was booked in for the following week.”

Doctors prepared the couple for the worst.

“We were told it was a life-threatening procedure for such a young baby.

“They were particularly worried about keeping on top of any blood loss,” Stephanie said.

The aim was to remove half of the tumour in the initial operation and the rest at a later stage but consultant neurosurgeon Conor Mallucci at Alder Hey managed to take out 96% of the growth.

“He saved her life,” Stephanie said.

“Our baby girl is now making an amazing recovery and we have never been happier.”

The couple have been told that Billie-Rose’s tumour is unlikely to regrow, but further surgery would be an option if that happens.

In babies, the warning signs of a brain tumour can include persistent vomiting and increasing head circumference.

Stephanie said: “Daniel and I were first-time parents but we had an instinct that something was very wrong.

“We know now how important it is for parents and healthcare professionals to be aware of possible brain tumour signs and symptoms, which is why we’re supporting the HeadSmart campaign.”

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are delighted that Billie-Rose is doing so well after such a terrifying time for her family.

“We wish all of them the very best as she continues her recovery.

“We are immensely grateful to Stephanie and Daniel for sharing their experience in support of our HeadSmart campaign.

“Reducing the time it takes to diagnose a brain tumour can save lives and minimise long-term health problems caused by the disease, which is why we are working so hard through HeadSmart to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of brain tumours in babies, children and teenagers.”