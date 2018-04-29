Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A distinctive birthing technique, which is being used by Harmony Hypnobirthing across Cheshire, is said to have been considered by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Vicars Cross mum-of-one Hannah Hargrave, 33, is the director of Harmony Hypnobirthing.

She became a fully qualified hypnobirthing practitioner in 2017, training with the Royal College of Midwives accredited KG Hypnobirthing programme, and runs private and group classes across Cheshire.

It has been widely reported that 36-year-old Kate turned to hypnobirthing to ease her third labour.

According to the Sunday Times, midwives at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London were trained in hypnobirthing earlier this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed all three of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the private hospital.

Hypnobirthing is a range of self-hypnosis, relaxation and breathing techniques used during the birthing process and has been endorsed by celebrities such as Gisele Bündchen and Jessica Alba.

Hypnobirthing works to gently and positively re-programme mum’s mind so that any previous anxieties or fears about birth become weaker and disappear, and happier, calmer and more confident thoughts become stronger. By learning a variety of techniques and approaches, mums will be able to enter a state of deep relaxation.

As Hannah explained: “There is nothing strange or ‘alternative’ about hypnobirthing.

“It is simply understanding how our birthing muscles are designed to function and how they become impaired by our fears and anxieties of labour and birth.

“Hypnobirthing cannot promise you the perfect, painless birth, but it will give you the tools to make it a calm and empowering experience, and will help you to have the best birth for you on the day – no matter what kind of birth you end up having.

“We’re very lucky to live in an age where we have access to amazing technology and medicine – if and when we need it.”

Harmony Hypnobirthing teaches parents-to-be simple relaxation and breathing techniques, helps them to feel more confident and in control, and releases any anxieties or fears they may have about the birth of their baby.

“Classes are full of practical information, so mums and their birth partners will be more informed about their birth choices too”, adds Hannah.

For more information, or to book a class, visit: https://harmony-hypnobirthing.weebly.com/.