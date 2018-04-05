Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester woman with a terminal brain tumour has written about her determination to live every day to the full in a moving new book about her experience.

Gillian Lee, a former drama teacher and BBC film editor, was diagnosed with a high-grade (malignant) brain tumour known as a glioblastoma in December 2015.

The mother of four from Hoole was given around 14 months to live.

Since then she has undergone two operations and a gruelling regime of radiotherapy and ongoing chemotherapy.

After her first operation, 58-year-old Gillian experienced what she describes as near-hallucinations and started to write down some of what she was going through.

But it was only following her second operation last July that Gillian decided to write a book, The Other Days, which was published on April 1.

She said: “I thought, ‘if I don’t get it down now, I’m not going to get it done’.

“I have tried to focus partly on how precious the moments are.”

The title of the book is taken from the much-loved Snoopy cartoons by Charles M Schultz, in which Charlie Brown says to his dog: “Some day we will all die, Snoopy.”

Snoopy replies: “True, but on all the other days we will not.”

Gillian writes in the book about how her diagnosis came out of the blue, at a time when everything in her life ‘looked rosy’.

“All my four children were happy and doing well; three had left home because they’d grown up; one was still at school, my husband Christian was in a good job at the top of his career and I had just started back in the film world, my earliest passion and where I had worked before having children.

“We were all fit and healthy.”

Gillian’s first symptom struck at a meeting in November 2015, when her right hand seized up and she was temporarily unable to take notes. On the same day, she experienced two tremors in her right leg, one of which lasted for several minutes, and then fell to the ground as she got out of her car.

But it wasn’t until the following month, when concerned family members noticed her loss of balance, that she consulted a doctor.

That appointment, on December 10, 2015 led to an immediate referral to Leighton Hospital and a scan that revealed the tumour.

Since her diagnosis, Gillian’s health has deteriorated significantly. She has had to give up many of the activities she loved, such as skiing and cycling, because of the right-side disability caused by the tumour.

However, she talks in the book about focusing on the ‘silver linings’ - and about her belief that all humans have a soul which is independent of their physical brain.

She has sent a copy to Dr Henry Marsh, the neurosurgeon who wrote in his own book, Do No Harm, about the questions which surround the existence of the human soul.

The family - including Gillian’s parents, Susannah and Arthur, and her children Cal, 27, Kitty, 25, Jens, 24 and Robin, 17 - are determined to continue making positive memories.

They have also raised almost £30,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity to help fund research and support services.

Gillian’s husband Christian said: “We have tried to do lots of new things.

“Each one of us in the family is dealing with it in our own way - we are potentially without Gillian and that’s a personal journey we all have to make.

“That’s not easy. But it’s Gilly who has had to face her own mortality.”

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Gillian and her family have done so much already through their fundraising to help others affected by a brain tumour.

“By sharing her story so eloquently through The Other Days, she will reduce the isolation often felt by those whose lives are turned upside down by a brain tumour diagnosis.”

The Other Days is published by Conrad Press and is available on Amazon.