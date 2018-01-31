Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of friends from Chester decided to start the new year in a positive way by putting together an event at short notice, incorporating yoga, music and inspirational speakers to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

The event at Chester Racecourse included dynamic yoga led by Lucy and Pepe from YoMu, who combined a blend of yoga and live music for a unique experience, and personal development coaching from Matt Fowler of Incredible Thinkers, who showed everyone how they can be the very best they can be.

Tickets sales and donations have resulted in £2,200 raised for Mind.

Nick Wood, a local entrepreneur and one the organisers, said: “We wanted to start the year in a positive way and what better way to do this than with an event all about the body and mind and raising money for the charity, Mind. The event was a great success, attracting 100 supporters who we thank for coming and raising a fantastic amount for charity.”

Head of community and events fundraising at Mind Karen Bolton said: “We’re tremendously grateful to the organisers of PositiveFest 2018 for choosing to support Mind. We know that lots of people find yoga, meditation and mindfulness activities really beneficial to maintaining good mental wellbeing. Every penny raised will help us provide vital support for people with mental health problems, including the Mind Infoline, our advice services and the campaigning Mind does to secure a better deal for the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.”

Established in 1946, Mind provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding. You can find out more by visiting www.mind.org.uk .