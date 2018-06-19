Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recovery from critical illness and a stay in intensive care does not end on discharge from hospital.

Even once you are back in your own home, the ramifications of critical illness can mean that recovery can take up to a year or even longer. Weakness and lack of muscle tone is a major issue for most people.

The Countess of Chester Hospital offers first rate care and support to patients following their stay in intensive care.

Sophie Horton, ICU physiotherapist, and her team visit patients who have moved from ICU to a ward to help them regain mobility and they run a weekly rehab class where former patients learn how best to exercise and gradually rebuild their strength.

These are not traditional gym classes but a good opportunity to learn how best to exercise and also to meet other patients with similar issues.

However, almost all patients needed the same light weights to use and there were never enough to go round. So ICUsteps Chester have stepped in and raised funds to buy more and are delighted to present these to the class.

Sophie said: “These additional weights will make a real difference to people’s progress with more people able to exercise at the same time.

“They will also allow us to leave some weights with patients on the wards which will give them some independence to exercise alone. They will be a real physical and psychological aid to patients’ wellbeing.”